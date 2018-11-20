Edmonton police searching for suspected liquor thief

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in more than a dozen incidents of suspected alcohol theft.

Police said a woman is allegedly responsible for at least 15 incidents of stealing alcohol from liquor stores across Edmonton since August.

READ MORE: 2 people charged after $120K robbery at west Edmonton coin shop

On Aug. 7, police said a woman entered a Liquor Depot on 133 Street and 114 Avenue and put two bottles of alcohol in her handbag. After she was asked for identification by an employee, she allegedly refused and took a third bottle without paying as she left the store, according to police.

The most recent incident happened on Nov. 3 at a store in the area of 99 Street and 81 Avenue, police said.

Police said the suspect is known to go to liquor stores in the west end, including in the Meadowlark and Westmount neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: North Edmonton liquor store employee seriously injured after being stabbed after alleged theft

The woman is described as being in her 20s with bleached blonde hair, about five feet five inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

Police said she was reportedly carrying an oversized handbag or tote in each incident.