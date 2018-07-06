Crime
July 6, 2018 1:01 am
Updated: July 6, 2018 1:24 am

North Edmonton liquor store employee seriously injured after being stabbed by suspected thief

By Online journalist  Global News

Police tape can be seen outside an Edmonton liquor store in the area of 97 Street and 160 Avenue on Thursday night.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
A A

One suspect has been arrested and police are searching for another after a liquor store employee was seriously injured when he was stabbed in a north Edmonton parking lot on Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to the stabbing at about 9:25 p.m.

Investigators believe a man stole several bottles of alcohol from a liquor store in the area of 97 Street and 160 Avenue before running out of the store. According to police, a man working at the liquor store ran outside and confronted the suspect in a parking lot. They said an altercation ensued and the store employee was stabbed.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene but that they are also looking for a second suspect. They did not provide a description but said the other suspect is a woman.

The Edmonton Police Service’s robbery unit has taken over the investigation.

Police tape can be seen at a north Edmonton bank in the area of 97 Street and 160 Avenue near where a liquor store employee was reportedly stabbed while trying to confront a thief.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
160 Avenue
97 Street
Crime
Edmonton
Edmonton liquor store employee stabbed
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Liquor store employee stabbed
North Edmonton stabbing
Robbery
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News