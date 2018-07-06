North Edmonton liquor store employee seriously injured after being stabbed by suspected thief

One suspect has been arrested and police are searching for another after a liquor store employee was seriously injured when he was stabbed in a north Edmonton parking lot on Thursday night.
Police said officers were called to the stabbing at about 9:25 p.m.
Investigators believe a man stole several bottles of alcohol from a liquor store in the area of 97 Street and 160 Avenue before running out of the store. According to police, a man working at the liquor store ran outside and confronted the suspect in a parking lot. They said an altercation ensued and the store employee was stabbed.
Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene but that they are also looking for a second suspect. They did not provide a description but said the other suspect is a woman.
The Edmonton Police Service’s robbery unit has taken over the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.