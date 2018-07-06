North Edmonton liquor store employee seriously injured after being stabbed by suspected thief

One suspect has been arrested and police are searching for another after a liquor store employee was seriously injured when he was stabbed in a north Edmonton parking lot on Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to the stabbing at about 9:25 p.m.

Investigators believe a man stole several bottles of alcohol from a liquor store in the area of 97 Street and 160 Avenue before running out of the store. According to police, a man working at the liquor store ran outside and confronted the suspect in a parking lot. They said an altercation ensued and the store employee was stabbed.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene but that they are also looking for a second suspect. They did not provide a description but said the other suspect is a woman.

The Edmonton Police Service’s robbery unit has taken over the investigation.