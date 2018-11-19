Pedestrian struck by train in Port Hope

A man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after it’s believed he was accidentally struck by a train in the municipality of Port Hope on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Canadian National Rail crossing on Haskill Road just west of Port Hope.

Northumberland OPP report the 33-year-old man was looking for his dog along the tracks when he was struck by an eastbound CN train.

Trains staff and emergency personnel found the man conscious in a north side ditch about 200 metres from the tracks.

Haskell Road west of Port Hope closed for an unknown amount of time after person struck by train. Air ambulance landed in field to transport male victim to Toronto hospital.

OPP say he was airlifted from a nearby field with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A stop-train order was put into effect but was lifted a short while later, OPP said.

The investigation into the incident continues.