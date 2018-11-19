Traffic
Pedestrian struck by train in Port Hope

A man was struck by a train near Port Hope on Sunday afternoon.

A man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after it’s believed he was accidentally struck by a train in the municipality of Port Hope on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Canadian National Rail crossing on Haskill Road just west of Port Hope.

Northumberland OPP report the 33-year-old man was looking for his dog along the tracks when he was struck by an eastbound CN train.

Trains staff and emergency personnel found the man conscious in a north side ditch about 200 metres from the tracks.

OPP say he was airlifted from a nearby field with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A stop-train order was put into effect but was lifted a short while later, OPP said.

The investigation into the incident continues.

