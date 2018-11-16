GO Train collides with snow-clearing machine in Mississauga
GO Train service on the Lakeshore West line was delayed early Friday morning after a train struck a snow-clearing machine in Mississauga.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Clarkson Road just north of Lakeshore Boulevard.
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the vehicle was somehow left across the tracks and was hit by a train returning to the Willowbook maintenance facility.
READ MORE: Emergency crews responding to crashes across GTA as winter weather travel advisory remains
Transit officials said the collision could have ended in tragedy but no injuries were reported.
“Please don’t leave your snow clearing machines across train tracks. Could have been tragic,” Aikins tweeted on Friday.
The Lakeshore West line was delayed early Friday morning as crews cleared the debris from the tracks.
Service resumed with residual delays just after 7 a.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.