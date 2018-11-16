GO Train collides with snow-clearing machine in Mississauga

GO Train service on the Lakeshore West line was delayed early Friday morning after a train struck a snow-clearing machine in Mississauga.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Clarkson Road just north of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the vehicle was somehow left across the tracks and was hit by a train returning to the Willowbook maintenance facility.

READ MORE: Emergency crews responding to crashes across GTA as winter weather travel advisory remains

Transit officials said the collision could have ended in tragedy but no injuries were reported.

“Please don’t leave your snow clearing machines across train tracks. Could have been tragic,” Aikins tweeted on Friday.

The Lakeshore West line was delayed early Friday morning as crews cleared the debris from the tracks.

Service resumed with residual delays just after 7 a.m.

PRP onscene Clarkson Rd North of Lakeshore investigating collision with train and snow plow equipment.

No injuries.

P180431661 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 16, 2018

Tracks for LSW have been cleared of debris & the train moved. Some delays will continue until we get schedule back on track too. Please don’t leave your snow clearing machines across train tracks. Could have been tragic — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) November 16, 2018

We’ve lost use of tracks in the area while boom truck lifts the train & clears tracks of the pieces of the snow clearing machine. This process is estimated to take about 20 min or so https://t.co/KACRyJHd3g — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) November 16, 2018