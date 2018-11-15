Emergency crews responding to crashes across GTA as winter weather travel advisory remains

It has been a busy Thursday evening for emergency crews and tow truck operators responding to collisions across the Greater Toronto Area as heavy snowfall continues to fall across the region.

Global News meteorologist Mike Arsenault said as of late Thursday evening, there were varying ranges of snowfall. Some areas have around 10 centimetres.

He said snow will stay heavy until early Friday morning, noting much of southern and central Ontario should expect up to another 10 centimetres.

Peel Regional Police said there were 17 crashes across the region just after 8 p.m. York Regional Police didn’t release specific statistics, but officers tweeted a list of collisions across all of York region. A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News there was a higher-than-normal number of collision calls coming into officers.

While responding to a crash in Vaughan, a representative from Supreme Towing said there were reports of “hundreds” of crashes on area roads.

GO Transit reported delays affecting part of its network due to weather conditions.

Coupled with the snowfall are colder-than-normal temperatures. Earlier on Thursday, Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the temperatures are unusual for this time of the year.

“We just haven’t had a November like this in quite some time. It is a shock to the system whenever you get that first snow as far as accidents go and people on the roadways,” Farnell said.

Officials warned motorists that poor driving conditions and untreated roads may become slippery. People were reminded to plan for extra time to reach their destination and to keep a safe distance between vehicles.

— With files from David Shum

Snow continues to fall in the Region of Peel. PRP Duty Inspectors advising everyone to drive with care tonight. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 16, 2018

Attention #GObus westbound passenger, due to weather conditions, GO buses will be missing bus stops along Mapleview and the Georgetown GO Station. Passengers will board buses on King street infront of the Georgetown GO Station. — GO Transit Bus (@GOtransitBus) November 16, 2018

Driving conditions are poor,drivers not adjusting to road/weather conditions. Slow down,leave extra space. Sheppard Avenue both directions closed between Canyon and Easton due to ice,avoid area pic.twitter.com/3LPXrku8e9 — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) November 16, 2018