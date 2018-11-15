Winter weather travel advisory issued for Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Thursday as the region is expected to be hit with the first significant snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system moving up along the eastern seaboard of the United States will reach southern Ontario later this afternoon.

READ MORE: Environment Canada warns of poor winter driving conditions as snow set to hit London

The areas affected by the advisory include Toronto, Hamilton, Halton-Peel, and York-Durham region. The snow is forecast to continue through Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

The national weather office said the Greater Toronto Area can expect between five and 10 centimetres of snow. Most of it is scheduled to fall tonight.

READ MORE: Heartwarming video of Eritrean refugee children enjoying first Canadian snowfall goes viral

The snowfall may also have a major impact on the Thursday evening commute as well as the Friday morning drive.

Officials are warning motorists of poor driving conditions and untreated roads may become slippery. People are being reminded to plan for extra time to reach their destination and to keep a safe distance between vehicles.

The snowfall will become mixed with rain on Friday as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Snowfall map for the upcoming storm. Wet snow begins in Toronto around 4pm making for a slow commute. 2-4cm by morning near Lake Ontario quickly climbing to 8cm north of hwy 401.Pockets of 10cm+ North Durham and Halton Hills. pic.twitter.com/hnZabbHB07 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 15, 2018

These small differences in temperature make a BIG difference in snow totals. It's why downtown Toronto often gets much less snow than Markham. Tomorrows storm will be no different. pic.twitter.com/mAwHl5ohpK — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 14, 2018