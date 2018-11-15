Winter weather travel advisory issued for Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Thursday as the region is expected to be hit with the first significant snowfall of the season.
Environment Canada says a low pressure system moving up along the eastern seaboard of the United States will reach southern Ontario later this afternoon.
The areas affected by the advisory include Toronto, Hamilton, Halton-Peel, and York-Durham region. The snow is forecast to continue through Thursday evening and early Friday morning.
The national weather office said the Greater Toronto Area can expect between five and 10 centimetres of snow. Most of it is scheduled to fall tonight.
The snowfall may also have a major impact on the Thursday evening commute as well as the Friday morning drive.
Officials are warning motorists of poor driving conditions and untreated roads may become slippery. People are being reminded to plan for extra time to reach their destination and to keep a safe distance between vehicles.
The snowfall will become mixed with rain on Friday as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.
