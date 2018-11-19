Police investigating after garbage bags containing chemicals found in East Gwillimbury
Police are investigating after more than 100 garbage bags of materials believed to be used in synthetic drug manufacturing were found in East Gwillimbury.
According to York Regional police, on Nov. 13, officers received a report that more than 100 garbage bags had been dumped on a driveway on Woodbine Avenue south of Herald Road.
Officers say the bags were emitting a strong chemical smell and contained plastic canisters that were marked as corrosive.
Police say synthetic drug investigators trained to investigate hazardous materials were called to the scene.
According to police, the contents of the bags are believed to be by-products of synthetic drug manufacturing.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
