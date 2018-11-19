Police investigating after garbage bags containing chemicals found in East Gwillimbury

Police are investigating after more than 100 garbage bags of materials believed to be used in synthetic drug manufacturing were found in East Gwillimbury.

According to York Regional police, on Nov. 13, officers received a report that more than 100 garbage bags had been dumped on a driveway on Woodbine Avenue south of Herald Road.

Officers say the bags were emitting a strong chemical smell and contained plastic canisters that were marked as corrosive.

READ MORE: Man charged after police seize cannabis, cash from vehicle in Seguin Township

Police say synthetic drug investigators trained to investigate hazardous materials were called to the scene.

According to police, the contents of the bags are believed to be by-products of synthetic drug manufacturing.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Did you see this garbage being dumped on a driveway on Woodbine Ave, south of Herald Rd? There were more than 100 bags full of by-products from synthetic drug manufacturing. https://t.co/LsA8xapzXx Call 866-876-5423 x7817 if you have any info on who may have dumped this stuff. pic.twitter.com/ARCtLaM7wu — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 19, 2018