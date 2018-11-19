Man charged after police seize cannabis, cash from vehicle in Seguin Township

A man from North York has been charged after police seized cannabis and cash from a vehicle in Seguin Township.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Nov. 12 at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a possible impaired driver at a gas station on Highway 400.

Police say when officers arrived, the car was parked at a gas pump and the driver was standing beside the vehicle.

Officers say during the investigation, police seized an amount of suspected cannabis and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Police say 36-year-old Tyler Boston from North York has been charged with care and control while impaired by a drug, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

Officers say his licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

According to police, Boston was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Nov. 30.