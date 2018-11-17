Police seek witnesses in hit and run

Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near McDermot Ave. and Sherbrook St. around 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

Officers say the victim is a man in his 30s, but they have yet to confirm his identity. He was brought to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. However, the vehicle was found a few blocks away and the driver has been identified. No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219.

The Traffic Division continues to investigate.