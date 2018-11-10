Hit and run suspect drives into police cruiser, tries to flee on foot

A 23-year-old man is in custody after allegedly driving head-on into a police cruiser and then trying to flee from officers.

Police said at around 10:30 p.m. on November 9, they saw a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run in the area of Main St. and College Ave.

Constable Rob Carver said officers also had information the vehicle may have been taken without the owners consent.

“It wasn’t actually listed as stolen,” Carver said. “But officers were alerted to the fact this vehicle should probably be stopped based on some ongoing investigations, one being the hit-and-run.”

AIR1 was dispatched to track the vehicle while general patrol units followed at a safe distance.

After driving for approximately four kilometres to the area of Ellice Ave. and Young St., police said the suspect drove directly into a marked cruiser before trying to get away on foot.

Carver said it appears the suspect vehicle rammed the police cruiser so hard neither vehicle could be driven afterwards.

The man was arrested a short time later.

No officers were injured, however the suspect was brought to hospital as a precaution.

A search of the vehicle turned up a baseball bat and a samurai sword.

Joey Henning Boorsma from Winnipeg faces four charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and two charges of weapon possession.

