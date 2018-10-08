Carjacking ends with assault on police, numerous charges

A Winnipeg police officer suffered minor injuries in pursuit of two carjacking suspects, which resulted in a number of charges related to theft and assault.

At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old woman was forced out of her parked SUV on Robinson Street near Flora Avenue.

The woman’s purse, which contained her smartphone, was still in the SUV when it was stolen, so she helped police locate the vehicle via the ‘Find My iPhone’ app.

The SUV was located in the 100 block of Swinford Way. When police converged on the vehicle, the SUV clipped one cruiser car and rammed another, injuring an officer.

Police say each suspect drove the vehicle at different times, and both were impaired by alcohol and drugs.

Ashtan Cole Peters, 23, was charged with robbery, flight while pursued by a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while disqualified, assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance, and mischief under $5,000.

A 16-year-old youth was charged with multiple counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking, robbery, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and driving while impaired.

Both were taken into custody. While being processed, one of the suspects damaged interview room microphones, making them inoperable.

