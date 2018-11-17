Six arrested as RCMP target Manitoba Warriors drug trafficking network

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve broken up a Manitoba Warriors drug trafficking operation believed to be supplying northern communities with cocaine.

The force says it began Project Derelict in July 2018 after learning of a possible drug trafficking network within Winnipeg and the Rural Municipality of Headingly.

READ MORE: Cops find cocaine, shotgun in trafficking investigation

Mounties believe cocaine was being moved to northern communities including The Pas, Easterville, and Fairford, Manitoba.

On October 5, officers stopped a vehicle driving on Highway 6.

Warren George, 34, of Easterville and three passengers were found in possession of 84 grams of cocaine.

RCMP say George is a full patch Manitoba Warriors gang member, and the group were en route to Easterville.

WATCH: Manitoba RCMP make large pot bust near Westhawk

Officers later searched a residence in the Rural Municipality of Headingly and found a cocaine cutting station and press, as well as packaging materials.

They also seized a 9mm carbine rifle and ammunition.

Norman William Sinclair, 35, of Headingly was arrested and faces drug trafficking and firearms offences.

RCMP say Sinclair is a Manitoba Warriors “associate.”

He was released from custody.

Warren George is charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and conspiracy to possess the proceeds of crime.

He remains in custody.

Additionally, 30-year-old Bradley Virgil Sinclair, a full patch Manitoba Warrior member, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, as well as conspiracy to possess the proceeds of crime.

He was already in custody at the Headingly Correctional Centre, where he remains.

READ MORE: 21-year-old armed robbery suspect busted for crack, pills

Project Derelict was undertaken by members of the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime and Integrated Gang Intelligence Units.

Sargent Paul Manaigre, with Manitoba RCMP, says their work is never over.

“Anytime you can take drugs off the street it’s a bonus,” Manaigre said. “Unfortunately we have other people who want to fill that void, so our job never ends.”

“If someone wants to pick up the trail, we’ll hopefully put a stop to that as well.”

The investigation continues.