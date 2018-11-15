21-year-old armed robbery suspect busted for crack, pills

A call about a violent, possibly armed man at a West End business led to a drug seizure for Winnipeg police.

Police say they were called to the business, in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue, around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

They found the suspect at another business nearby. The suspect was searched and police found four individually-wrapped pieces of crack cocaine, one gram of cocaine wrapped in a baggie, 37 Percocet pills, around $252 in cash, a cell phone and a purse.

While police were investigating, they say a man approached them and told them the suspect had pointed a gun at him and stolen his cell phone shortly before officers got there.

Dion James Bear, 21, faces charges of armed robbery using a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Bear has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

