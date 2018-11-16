Cops find cocaine, shotgun in trafficking investigation

Winnipeg police made a pair of arrests Thursday in a Daniel McIntyre-area drug raid.

When the Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Alverstone Street, they found $1,600 in cocaine and $2,400 in cash.

They also seized a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle with additional ammunition, a canister of bear spray, and white powder police believe to be a cutting agent.

Bryce Alexander Keating, 20, faces charges of cocaine trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, four firearms offences, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Keating was detained in custody.

A 22-year-old woman faces similar charges and was released on a promise to appear.

