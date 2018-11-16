What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

Christmas parades in Kitchener and Cambridge will dominate the landscape on Saturday but there are plenty of other great events throughout Waterloo region this weekend.

Here are a few interesting events throughout the area this weekend.

Let’s get the Christmas markets out of the way first.

Christmas bazaars or craft shows will be held at the following locations on Saturday:

Faith Lutheran Church in Kitchener (8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.)

Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge (9 a.m.-1 p.m)

Salvation Army Kitchener Community Church (9 a.m.-1 p.m)

Knox Presbyterian Church Waterloo (9 a.m.-2 p.m)

Steinmann Mennonite Church in Wilmot (9 a.m.-2 p.m)

St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Kitchener (9 a.m.-3 p.m)

St. Gregory’s Catholic Church (9:30 a.m.-2 p.m)

St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambridge (10 a.m.-2 p.m)

St. Andrew’s Memorial Anglican Church in Kitchener (10 a.m.-2 p.m)

First United Church in Waterloo (10 a.m.-2 p.m)

Other events throughout the weekend:

Bingemans Gift of Lights

The Bingemans Gift of Lights opens on Friday night and runs through Jan. 5.

Visitors will get an opportunity to drive through a special display of lights including two tunnels while listening to a special radio accompaniment.

Picklefest

This event features 12 special pickle-inspired plates produced by a wide variety of the region’s finest eateries along with beer from 11 local breweries.

It takes place at the Museum in downtown Kitchener on Friday night from 7 pm. until 10 p.m.

Waterloo Potters Sale

Over 50 potters will have their goods on display at this event over the weekend.

Mugs, jewelry, serving dishes and other unique art items will be available Friday through Sunday at RIM Park.

Descendants Vintage Market

Quality vintage and handcrafted items will be available at Descendants Brewery on Sunday.

In addition, you will also be able to get food and craft beer at the restaurant.

K-W Titans Season opener

The K-W Titans will host the Sudbury Five on Sunday as they open their third season.

Tip-off for the local basketball team will be at 2 p.m. at the Aud.