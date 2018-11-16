What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

Christmas parades in Kitchener and Cambridge will dominate the landscape on Saturday but there are plenty of other great events throughout Waterloo region this weekend.
Here are a few interesting events throughout the area this weekend.
Let’s get the Christmas markets out of the way first.
READ MORE: Santa Claus is coming! Parades in Waterloo region
Christmas bazaars or craft shows will be held at the following locations on Saturday:
Other events throughout the weekend:
The Bingemans Gift of Lights opens on Friday night and runs through Jan. 5.
Visitors will get an opportunity to drive through a special display of lights including two tunnels while listening to a special radio accompaniment.
This event features 12 special pickle-inspired plates produced by a wide variety of the region’s finest eateries along with beer from 11 local breweries.
It takes place at the Museum in downtown Kitchener on Friday night from 7 pm. until 10 p.m.
Over 50 potters will have their goods on display at this event over the weekend.
Mugs, jewelry, serving dishes and other unique art items will be available Friday through Sunday at RIM Park.
Quality vintage and handcrafted items will be available at Descendants Brewery on Sunday.
In addition, you will also be able to get food and craft beer at the restaurant.
The K-W Titans will host the Sudbury Five on Sunday as they open their third season.
Tip-off for the local basketball team will be at 2 p.m. at the Aud.
