Santa Claus is coming! Parades in Waterloo region

If you love a parade, there will be plenty of opportunities to watch one over the next few weeks.

There will be a total of 10 Santa Claus parades throughout Waterloo Region between now and Christmas.

The dates and times almost make it possible to attend every one as they run day and night on varying days over the course of four weekends.

The only day that might throw a monkey wrench into going 10 for 10 would be Dec. 1, as there are three parades starting over a four-hour stretch.

What follows is a list of parades throughout the Waterloo region:

Lions Club of Kitchener Santa Claus Parade

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Frederick and Weber streets, heading north on Weber Street until it comes to an end at Erb Street.

Cambridge Santa Claus Parade

What are potentially the two biggest parades of the season will occur on Day 1.

The Cambridge Santa Claus Parade runs along Hespeler Road making its way north from Dunbar Road at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 before coming to an end at Langs Drive.

Ayr Santa Claus Parade

On Nov. 28 at 1 p.m., the parade will begin to travel down Northumberland Street at Inglis Street. It will turn left onto Stanley Street before finishing at the Ayr Public Library.

Elmira Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade

Parade begins Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. Route to be confirmed.

Hespeler Santa Claus Parade

Parade begins Dec. 1 at noon. Route to be confirmed.

Baden Santa Claus Parade

The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. It will travel up Snyder’s Road East from Sandhills Road to Mill Street.

New Hamburg Santa Claus Parade

The parade begins Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Route to be confirmed.

Christmas Tyme in Wellesley Parade

The parade gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Wellesley Public School. From there, it will travel along Queen’s Bush Road before making a left onto Nafziger Road. From there it will make a left onto Maple Leaf Street, before coming to an end at the Wellesley Comunity Centre.

St. Clements Santa Claus Parade

The parade begins Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. Route to be confirmed.

New Dundee Santa Claus Parade

The parade begins Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Route to be confirmed.