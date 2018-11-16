Toronto’s own Allan Rayman releases 3rd album, ‘Harry Hard-On’

Allan Rayman is a Toronto-based musician who is simply undefined as a musical genre. The experimental singer/songwriter worked with producer Andrew Dawson [My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy] to create an in-depth and enticing concept which became his third album.

Harry Hard-On was released on Nov. 16.

For readers unaware, each of Rayman’s offerings provides a unique and tasteful blend of sounds, ranging from R&B to ’80s rock to hip-hop to grunge. He has now released three studio albums and a lone EP, entitled Courtney (2017). He has been referred to as the “most mysterious man in modern music.”

Rayman was signed to Communion Music in November of 2016 following a meeting with co-founder Ben Lovett, who happens to be the Mumford & Sons keyboard and piano player. His debut album, Hotel Allan had just been released.

The Lost Springs-native ventured to Canada in hopes of launching his music career. He ventured out on multiple headline tours promoting his music throughout the world and earned himself a massive following.

Since then, Rayman has garnered over 100 million streams worldwide and been nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2018 Juno Awards.

The lead single for Harry Hard-On was released in early October. Rose explores the mysteries behind never knowing the nature of his own audience. It has been described as the “dark side of fandom.”

Quiet and humble by nature, Rayman’s vision is to create music just as he sees it.

He is happy to share his music with the world, however admits he is unaffected on whether they like it or not.

Prior to the release of Harry Hard-On, Rayman wasn’t shy to share his pride and efforts. “Win the high school, win the world,” he wrote on Instagram.

For the remainder of 2018, Rayman will be touring 12 shows throughout Europe and the U.K. to kick off the Harry Hard-On album tour.

Tickets and updates can be found on his official website.

Harry Hard-On is now available to listen to on all streaming platforms. It was released by Universal Music Canada.

As of this writing, Rayman has no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

