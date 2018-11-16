Number of B.C. power outages caused by severe weather up 265% over past 5 years

Increasingly severe weather in British Columbia has led to a big spike in power outages across the province, according to a new BC Hydro report.

The Crown utility said power outages caused by severe weather have quadrupled in B.C. over the past five years.

The report said the number of customer outages during major storm events has increased by 265 per cent, up from 323,000 customers in 2013 to nearly 1.2 million in 2017.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino their team of in-house meteorologists have identified that “we have been experiencing more extreme weather that is evident with the summer wildfires and the winter ice storms.”

B.C. Hydro said the combination of felled trees and adverse weather account for nearly 60 per cent of all outages.

Chris O’Riley, Hydro’s chief operating officer, says in a release that despite higher numbers of storms and fires, the use of new technology and processes is allowing crews to restore power almost as quickly as they did when such events were less intense.

“In fact, about 95 per cent of customers’ power is restored within 24 hours following an extreme event,” said O’Riley.

Hydro recommends residents prepare for weather-related outages by having a well-stocked emergency kit ready, and by staying at least the length of a city bus away from any downed or damaged power line.

— With files from The Canadian Press