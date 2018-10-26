Some B.C. Hydro customers spend hundreds of dollars a year to leave heat, TV on for their pets

A new BC Hydro survey suggests more British Columbians are choosing the comfort of their pets over saving energy.

The survey found that nearly three-quarters of British Columbians admit to leaving the lights or heat on for their pets when they leave the house. That’s costing some customers up to $400 every year.

Our love for our animals doesn’t stop there. Just under 40 per cent leave the TV on for their pets.

“We found the most popular types of programming left on for their pets are nature shows, sports and music,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Tanya Fish.

Nearly 20 per cent of people actually record TV shows specifically for their pets.

Hydro officials say there are ways you can have the best of both worlds.

“We encourage B.C. to find ways to reduce electricity use — switching to LED lights [and] turning down the heat about two degrees can save about five per cent on costs,” Fish said.