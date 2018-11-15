1 person dead, 2 taken to hospital after head-on crash near Millet

A head-on crash near Millet, Alta., has left one person dead and sent two other people to hospital on Thursday night.

The RCMP said officers were called to a collision on Highway 2A and Township Road 471 just after 6:30 p.m.

“One of the vehicles involved had a sole occupant, a female who was declared deceased on scene,” police said in a news release. “The other vehicle had a female driver and a female youth passenger, both of whom have been transported to the hospital.”

Police said traffic is being detoured away from the crash scene and that traffic would be disrupted until at least 12:30 a.m.

They did not say what is believed to have caused the crash.

Millet is located about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.