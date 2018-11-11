Traffic
Semi-trailer truck collides with stray straw bale on Highway 21: Camrose RCMP

No one was injured after a semi-tractor crashed into a bale of straw five kilometres south of New Serepta, Alta., on Saturday.

Camrose RCMP responded to a bale vs. semi-trailer call on Highway 21 near Township Road 492 at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a flat-deck truck was travelling southbound on Highway 21 when it lost a straw bale. An oncoming northbound semi-trailer collided with it, police said, which caused damage to the vehicle.

RCMP took the opportunity to remind drivers to secure any items they are transporting.

Camrose RCMP are looking for the owner of the flat-deck truck carrying bales in the incident. Meanwhile, police are asking drivers who were in the area or have dash cam video to contact them at 780-672-3342, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

