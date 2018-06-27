1 person dead after 6-vehicle crash northwest of Camrose

The RCMP is investigating a deadly crash involving half a dozen vehicles northwest of Camrose, Alta. on Wednesday night.

“Highway 21 between Township Roads 472 and 480 is impassable to traffic and will remain so for an indefinite period of time,” police said in a news release just after 9 p.m., adding there was no timeline for when the highway would reopen.

Police said one person died but did not provide details about the victim. They did not say if anybody else was injured, what kinds of vehicles were involved or how the crash unfolded.

“The public are reminded to refrain from posting speculation and photos from the scene on social media out of respect for the involved families,” police said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist has been called to the scene to help with the investigation.

The crash scene is located south of the hamlet of Armena, Alta. Armena is located about 75 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

More to come…