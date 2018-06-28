2 men dead after van collides with car in central Alberta

Two men are dead and a woman was taken to hospital after a van collided with a car in central Alberta late Wednesday afternoon.

Provost RCMP said officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 600 and Highway 41 at about 5 p.m.

Two men who were in the van died of their injuries and police did not say whether there were other people in the vehicle. A woman driving a sedan was taken to hospital and is listed in stabled condition.

A three-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing but police said they believe the van was headed west on Highway 600 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a car headed north on Highway 41.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Traffic was disrupted for some time but the highways have since been reopened.