5 people sent to hospital after 2-vehicle crash involving stolen truck: Coaldale RCMP

An elderly couple from the Yukon were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a stolen truck on Monday morning.

Police said the collision happened at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 845.

“A white Ford pickup truck was heading south on Highway 4, and a black Chevrolet truck was heading north on Highway 845,” said Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry with the Coaldale RCMP. “The black Chevy truck failed to stop or yield to the traffic on Highway 4, crossed the highway and at the intersection, [it] collided [with the other vehicle].”

The man and woman from the Yukon, both in their 70s, were taken to hospital in Lethbridge. Police said the man was then transferred to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries.

The three occupants of the stolen truck, all in their 20s, were also taken to hospital,” according to the RCMP.

Henry said a 23-year-old woman in the back seat of the black truck had been trapped in it and Coaldale Emergency Services had to remove her from the wreckage.

“She was taken by ground ambulance to the Lethbridge hospital, and from there taken by STARS [Air Ambulance] to a Calgary hospital. She has injuries to her head and internal injuries.”

Police said the black truck had previously been reported stolen from Lethbridge.

Charges are expected to be laid against the driver of the black truck once investigatores determine who that was, police said.

“What we need is some corroboration, some help as to who was driving the black truck,” Henry said. “So if any of the public happened to be by that collision scene — I know a number of people stopped to help — if they can contact the Coaldale RCMP and advise who was driving that black truck, it would be really appreciated.”

All three people in the black truck are from the Lethbridge area.