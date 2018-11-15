Butter bandits busted with $1,400 of allegedly stolen spread

Coquitlam RCMP have arrested a pair of Vancouver men they say were caught with a shopping cart filled with more than $1,400 of stolen butter.

The duo were apprehended outside a supermarket in the 1300-block of Lougheed Highway just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said such creamy crimes are uncommon, but not unheard of.

“Things like cheese, meat, and baby formula can easily be sold on the black market,” McLaughlin said in a media release.

“On the other hand, it’s possible these suspects were choosing the wrong way to get a head start on their Christmas baking.”

The 23- and 25-year-old men are facing charges of theft under $5,000.

The younger of the two men, who was recognized by an employee, is also a suspect in at least three other butter thefts around Metro Vancouver, according to police.