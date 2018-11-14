Suspects wearing construction gear wanted in midtown Toronto home invasion

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help identifying at least three suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in the city’s midtown neighbourhood.

Police said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Authorities said a 67-year-old man answered the door of his home and was confronted by two men wearing construction vests, hard hats and dust masks.

Police said the suspects, equipped with firearms, forced their way into the home and demanded money. The victim was then tied up and assaulted.

Investigators said the suspects ransacked the house and fled without any money or stolen goods.

The suspects fled in a vehicle described as a dark grey or blue 2007 or 2008 Nissan Maxima which was parked on a side street.

Police said the victim managed to free himself and contact police.

Authorities said three suspects were seen canvassing the same area on Sept. 21 and were recorded on surveillance video leaving in the same vehicle.

Police believe the home invasion was random and the victim did not know the men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.