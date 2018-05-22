Crime
May 22, 2018 2:31 pm
Updated: May 22, 2018 2:33 pm

Second suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after man found dead in car in Richmond Hill

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Investigators have charged Arjuna Paramsothy with first-degree murder. Catherine McDonald reports. (May 18)

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – York regional police say a second suspect has been charged in the death of a Toronto man whose body was found in a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

Investigators say the body of 22-year-old Matthew Arcara was found last Thursday morning following a tip from Toronto police regarding a home invasion.

Investigators said they believed Arcara was killed and two suspects then went to a Toronto home associated with the victim.

They said at that location, two men were tied up and robbed, and a dog was killed.

Arjuna Paramsothy, a 31-year-old Newmarket man, was arrested later that day and charged first-degree murder, two counts each of robbery using a firearm and forcible confinement, and single counts of disguise with intent and killing an animal.

Investigators say Brandon Hudson, a 22-year-old Richmond Hill man, has been arrested and is facing identical charges.

Police say he is being held in custody pending a court appearance on June 1.

