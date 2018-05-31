Suspect charged after violent home invasion robbery in Toronto’s west end
Toronto police say a 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged violent home invasion robbery in south Etobicoke earlier this month.
Police said in a statement that at around 1 a.m. on May 3, a man broke into an apartment in the Royal York Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.
Police say a 38-year-old man woke up to find the suspect standing beside him and pointing a gun at his chest.
Officers said the man demanded money and threatened to take the victim to a bank to hand over more money. Police said the victim gave the suspect all of the cash he had in the apartment.
Investigators said the accused then began hitting the victim with a wooden stool as he demanded more money. He subsequently took off from the apartment.
Police said Tahshawn Nembhard was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of cocaine.
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the holdup squad at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
