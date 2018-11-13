Hamilton launches ‘Own Your Throne’ flushables campaign

The city Of Hamilton has launched a campaign to educate residents about what can and cannot be flushed into the city’s sewer system.

READ MORE: Traffic stop in Hamilton results in 3 arrests, drug seizure

Own Your Throne urges residents to only flush the three “Ps” down the toilet: pee, poop and paper.

To help Hamilton officials get their message across, they have recruited three cartoon characters as spokespeople for the campaign: Richard the Turd, Sir Peeter and the Duchess of Swirl.

Andrew Grice, Hamilton’s director of water and wastewater, said officials are seeing too many hygiene items such as tampons, wipes and dental floss ending up at the water treatment facility.

READ MORE: Raw sewage overflowing into waterways at alarming rate: Ontario watchdog

He says other non-flushable items include hair, cigarette butts, cotton balls, fabric items, tissues, food waste, cat litter, bandages and dead gold fish and other animals.

Hamilton, it's time to #OwnYourThrone. Learn why only the 3Ps (pee, poo and toilet paper) belong in your toilet: https://t.co/eW1sP1W5te #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/lpHUHpjoe1 — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) November 7, 2018