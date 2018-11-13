Canada
November 13, 2018 11:23 am

Traffic stop in Hamilton results in 3 arrests, drug seizure

By Reporter  900 CHML

A traffic stop in Hamilton has led to the arrest of three people on drug charges.

Hamilton Police
Around 8 p.m. Monday, Hamilton police stopped a vehicle without headlights on Upper Ottawa Street, near Mohawk Road.

Police say the three occupants became evasive and the driver failed to properly identify himself, so he was arrested.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, which they say turned up a quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and ketamine.

The two occupants were taken into custody.

Two Hamilton men, aged 27 and 31, and a 25-year-old Haldimand woman are facing charges including possession of a controlled substance.

Global News