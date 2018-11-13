Canada
2 killed in overnight plane crash at Brantford airport

Two people were killed overnight when a Piper Arrow plane crashed at Brantford Municipal Airport.

OPP say they were called to the airport early Tuesday morning to respond to a plane crash that had occurred the previous night.

Officers arrived at the scene along with members of the Brant Fire Service and County of Brant Ambulance Service, to discover that a plane had crashed on airport property.

Police say that both the pilot and passenger were killed in the incident.

OPP said that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of looking into the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

