6 injured after Fly Jamaica flight headed to Toronto crash-lands in Guyana

Six people were injured when a Fly Jamaica plane overshot the runway after returning to Georgetown, Guyana, Friday morning.

Officials at Fly Jamaica said flight OJ256, which was headed to Toronto, had to make an emergency landing because of a technical problem.

That’s when it suffered “an accident on landing,” a statement from Fly Jamaica reads.

The plane, which had 120 passengers and eight crew members on board, had been in the air for about 20 minutes when the pilot indicated it was experiencing problems with its hydraulic system, Guyana officials said at a news conference.

Six passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the plane landed about 45 minutes after it departed Cheddi Jagan International Airport at about 2 a.m. local time, they said.

Flight Alerts, a Twitter account monitoring aircraft, reported the plane overshot the runway and crashed into a fence.

Pictures show emergency exits were opened and safety equipment was deployed.

— With files from Reuters