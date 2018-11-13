Canada
November 13, 2018 1:39 pm
Updated: November 13, 2018 2:04 pm

Kindergartner dies after collapsing during afternoon break at London’s Aberdeen Public School

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Aberdeen Public School on Grey Street.

Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
A A

The Thames Valley District School Board is confirming the death of a four-year-old girl, who collapsed at roughly 2 p.m. Monday during the afternoon nutrition break.

READ MORE: Lack of funding leaves many London schools without air-conditioning

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Aberdeen Public School principal Christine Masterson writes that Taliyah Roberts died in hospital and that members of the board’s Traumatic Events Response Team were in the school on Tuesday to support students and staff.

“Our thoughts are with her family, her classmates and members of the school community who will remember Taliyah as a clever, happy child who celebrated life and loved her family and friends.”

The letter notes that information about funeral arrangements will be shared as it becomes available.

A cause of death is not included in the letter.

An official with the London Police Service tells Global News Radio 980 CFPL that the cause of death is still under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious.

More information to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aberdeen Public School
Child Death
Kindergarten
kindergartner
taliyah roberts
Thames Valley
TVDSB

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News