Kindergartner dies after collapsing during afternoon break at London’s Aberdeen Public School

The Thames Valley District School Board is confirming the death of a four-year-old girl, who collapsed at roughly 2 p.m. Monday during the afternoon nutrition break.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Aberdeen Public School principal Christine Masterson writes that Taliyah Roberts died in hospital and that members of the board’s Traumatic Events Response Team were in the school on Tuesday to support students and staff.

“Our thoughts are with her family, her classmates and members of the school community who will remember Taliyah as a clever, happy child who celebrated life and loved her family and friends.”

The letter notes that information about funeral arrangements will be shared as it becomes available.

A cause of death is not included in the letter.

An official with the London Police Service tells Global News Radio 980 CFPL that the cause of death is still under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious.

