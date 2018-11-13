Winnipegger among Valour FC’s first draft picks

Winnipeg’s newest professional sports team is one step closer to its inaugural 2019 season.

Soccer club Valour FC selcted three players in the 2018 Canadian Premier League – U SPORTS draft Tuesday in Vancouver.

Their first pick, second overall, was Winnipeg-born Dylan Carreiro.

Carreiro, 23, formerly served as team captain on the U17, U18 and U20 squads for Team Canada, and has played overseas for the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Dundee.

Valour also signed Lewis White, 20, and Jack Simpson, 21, both from the UK.

White has experience with the Scottish national team at the U16 level.

“Dylan is a player that I have history with as former coach of the Canada U17 and U20 squads, so I know him very well,” said Valour head coach and general manager Rob Gale.

“Lewis White comes from a good pedigree with some professional experience under his belt, and Jack Simpson showed very well at the U SPORTS championship.

“All three exhibit great character and have a lot to offer.”

Carreiro, White and Simpson will all have the opportunity to participate in Valour FC’s preseason camp in early 2019, where they’ll compete for the chance to sign either a development or professional contract with the Winnipeg club.

