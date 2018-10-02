Investors Group Field
October 2, 2018 11:57 am
Updated: October 2, 2018 12:10 pm

Winnipeg Valour FC premier soccer team open tryouts ‘at full capacity’

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg U20 soccer coach Rob Gale was been named as the head coach of the city's new professional soccer team Valour FC.

Jordan Pearn / Global News
A A

With more than two weeks still to go before would-be Valour FC players hit the field for league trials, the Winnipeg soccer club says they are full.

The open trials will take place at Investors Group Field Oct. 18 and 19.

READ MORE: Valour FC to hold open tryouts in October

The trials are open to men aged 16 years and older. Canadian Premier League coaching and technical staff will be in attendance for the full-day sessions to assess participants.

A registration fee of $200 per person covers the costs of running the trials.

On Day 1, each player will be evaluated through a series of fitness exercises and testing, soccer specific drills and assessments.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s professional soccer team — Valour FC — honours war heros

The teams first season is set to begin this spring.

Valour FC is one of seven clubs that will play in the newly formed Canadian Premier League. It revealed its crest and colours at its home stadium, Investors Group Field, on June 6, 2018.

WATCH: New head coach and GM of Valour FC on Global News Morning

-With files from Austin Siragusa

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Investors Group Field
Open soccer trials
Premier soccer league
Valour FC
Winnipeg Soccer
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News