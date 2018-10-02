Winnipeg Valour FC premier soccer team open tryouts ‘at full capacity’

With more than two weeks still to go before would-be Valour FC players hit the field for league trials, the Winnipeg soccer club says they are full.

The open trials will take place at Investors Group Field Oct. 18 and 19.

The trials are open to men aged 16 years and older. Canadian Premier League coaching and technical staff will be in attendance for the full-day sessions to assess participants.

A registration fee of $200 per person covers the costs of running the trials.

On Day 1, each player will be evaluated through a series of fitness exercises and testing, soccer specific drills and assessments.

The teams first season is set to begin this spring.

Valour FC is one of seven clubs that will play in the newly formed Canadian Premier League. It revealed its crest and colours at its home stadium, Investors Group Field, on June 6, 2018.

