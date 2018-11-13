Canada
Funeral for former Quebec premier Bernard Landry to be held today in Montreal

The casket bearing former Quebec Premier Bernard Landry is carried into the Notre Dame Basilica for a day of visitation in Montreal on Monday, November 12, 2018.

A funeral service will be held this afternoon at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for former Quebec premier, Bernard Landry.

Quebec’s 28th premier died Nov. 6 at home in Vercheres, Que. of complications from pulmonary disease at the age of 81.

Landry became Parti Quebecois premier in 2001 after Lucien Bouchard resigned.

He served two years before being defeated in the April 2003 election by Jean Charest’s Liberals.

Both former premiers will speak at Landry’s funeral. The ceremony is scheduled to last about two and a half hours.

Landry is recognized for helping Quebec’s tech sector flourish and for negotiating a landmark agreement with the province’s Cree. But he died without seeing his dream of Quebec independence achieved.

His body lay in state Saturday in Quebec City at the provincial legislature and a visitation was held Monday in Montreal at the basilica.

