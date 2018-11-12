Visitation for former Quebec premier Bernard Landry held in Montreal

A visitation is being held for former Quebec premier Bernard Landry at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica.

His casket, draped in the provincial flag, was carried in by a police procession early Monday morning.

Landry was a prominent figure in Quebec’s sovereignty movement for half a century, serving as the province’s premier from 2001 to 2003.

He died last week at the age of 81 at his home in Vercheres.

Landry held many prominent government posts, including deputy premier and finance minister, before assuming power in 2001 after Lucien Bouchard resigned as premier.

He will be remembered for having a strong economic vision for the province.

A visitation was also held in Quebec City Saturday as his body lay in state at the provincial legislature.

Parti Québécois (PQ) interim leader Pascal Bérubé said he hopes the longtime politician’s death will be a rallying cry for all those who dream of an independent Quebec.

“The best tribute we can pay him is to be faithful to his commitment, to be faithful to the dream of youth he had for Quebec, and that we continue to carry,” he said.

Landry leaves behind his wife, Chantal Renaud, and three children from a previous marriage.

A state funeral will be held Tuesday.

— With files from The Canadian Press.