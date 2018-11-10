Visitation held for former Quebec premier Bernard Landry in Quebec City

Mourners in Quebec City are paying their respects to former premier Bernard Landry Saturday as his body lies in state at the provincial legislature.

Premier François Legault was among the first to arrive at the visitation for the former Parti Québécois leader, who died Tuesday at the age of 81 of a pulmonary disease.

Landry’s casket arrived early Saturday morning, draped in a blue-and-white Quebec flag and accompanied by a police procession.

Another visitation will take place Monday at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica, ahead of a state funeral on Tuesday.

Landry was a prominent figure in Quebec’s sovereignty movement for half a century, and served as the province’s premier from 2001 to 2003.

The longtime Parti Québécois member leaves behind a partner, Chantal Renaud, and three children from a previous marriage.