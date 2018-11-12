Oakville single-vehicle crash results in impaired driving charges

Charges have been laid following a single-vehicle crash in Oakville that sent one woman to hospital.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to a parking lot near Upper Middle Road East, where an SUV rolled over, crashed into a tree and landed on its roof.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

She has since been charged with impaired driving.

SUV rollover on Winston Park Drive north of Upper Middle Road East in #Oakville. Female driver transported to hospital by @Peel_Paramedics. pic.twitter.com/betWo2Xh4j — DR (@Media371) November 12, 2018