November 12, 2018 12:33 pm

Oakville single-vehicle crash results in impaired driving charges

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Oakville.

Charges have been laid following a single-vehicle crash in Oakville that sent one woman to hospital.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to a parking lot near Upper Middle Road East, where an SUV rolled over, crashed into a tree and landed on its roof.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

She has since been charged with impaired driving.

