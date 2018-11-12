Oakville single-vehicle crash results in impaired driving charges

Charges have been laid following a single-vehicle crash in Oakville that sent one woman to hospital.
Officers were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to a parking lot near Upper Middle Road East, where an SUV rolled over, crashed into a tree and landed on its roof.
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
She has since been charged with impaired driving.
