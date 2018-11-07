Hit and run investigation in Oakville leads police to stolen vehicle

A hit and run investigation led Halton Police to a vehicle they had been seeking in a theft case.

READ MORE: Body recovered, man charged after car plunges into Lake Ontario near Oakville

Police say car keys were stolen during a break-in at a home on Truman Avenue in Oakville on Halloween. Police say the homeowner’s vehicle was stolen from the driveway a few days later.

While investigating the theft of the vehicle, police received a call of a “hit and run” at the Oakville Place shopping mall. Police say that thanks to the assistance of eyewitnesses, the stolen car was located several blocks west of the mall.

Three people under the age of 19 were arrested and a search warrant was executed at a home, where police say stolen property was recovered.

READ MORE: Police make arrest in Oakville avocado theft

Investigators are now working to determine the three suspects’ potential involvement in other crimes that have occurred in surrounding neighbourhoods.