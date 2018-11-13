Blogs
November 13, 2018 6:00 am

Rick Zamperin: Which Tiger-Cats team will show up in Ottawa?

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) throws during first half CFL Football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Hamilton on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
It is the million dollar question.

Which Hamilton Tiger-Cats team will show up in Ottawa when they face the Redblacks in the CFL’s Eastern Final?

Will it be the Hamilton team that amazed everyone with their dominating performance against the B.C. Lions in Sunday’s Eastern Semifinal?

Or will we see the Ticats team that repeatedly stubbed their toe in a 30-13 loss in the capital on Oct. 27?

If anything, Sunday’s 48-8 bombardment of B.C. will provide the Cats with an incredible confidence boost as they prepare for their fourth meeting of 2018 against Ottawa. The near-perfect display on offence, defence and special teams proves that Hamilton has the tools to beat any team in the league.

Fans in Hamilton and Ottawa are clearly aware that it has been a one-sided affair. Three games, three wins for the Redblacks by a combined score of 86-59.

There are other stats that favour Ottawa as well. The Redblacks won three more regular season games than Hamilton did and are 6-3 at home this year, while the Ticats are 4-5 on the road.

Come Sunday, however, all the stats, all the previous meetings, all the history between these two clubs, become meaningless.

Whichever team plays its best on game day will be the team that goes to the Grey Cup.

Who is the real beast of the East? Hamilton or Ottawa?

We will learn the answer in a matter of days.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Global News