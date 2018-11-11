Rick Zamperin: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tame B.C. Lions and they’re on to Ottawa

Can the Hamilton Tiger-Cats bring Ric Flair to Ottawa?

The Ticats brought the 16-time professional wrestling champion to Hamilton for Sunday’s Eastern Semifinal against the B.C. Lions, and whatever magic the ‘Nature Boy’ had in the squared-circle, he shared it with the hometown Cats.

Hamilton went on to dismantle B.C. 48-8 at Tim Hortons Field and advance to the CFL’s East Final in Canada’s capital on Sunday.

If anyone thought the Lions had a chance to win this game, they quickly changed their opinion.

This game was over early. Hamilton led 14-0 after the first quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 44-0 heading into the final quarter.

The Cats played ferociously on the defence, made big plays on offence, and used a handful of turnovers to make a mockery of the Lions.

I kinda felt sorry for B.C. head coach Wally Buono, who ended up coaching his last Canadian Football League game on Sunday. Although, he goes out as the league’s all-time winningest head coach.

Not the way we wanted it to end. Thanks for the support all season long Lions fans. We appreciate you. And thank you Wally. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/A2mZ5wC7Fb — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 11, 2018

Hamilton’s June Jones pushed all the right buttons against B.C. and his troops didn’t disappoint.

Jeremiah Masoli was money. Receivers Luke Tasker and Bralon Addison were brilliant. And Hamilton’s D — led by veterans Larry Dean, Simoni Lawrence and Ted Laurent — were buzzing.

The Tiger-Cats wish they could play today, but they will have to wait a few more days to have their shot at beating the Redblacks – who they haven’t beaten in three tries this season – and advance to the Grey Cup.

