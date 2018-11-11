‘They gave their tomorrows for our todays’: Montrealers honour fallen troops 100 years after First World War

Twenty-one shots rang out in honour of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Hundreds of veterans and members of the public gathered around Place du Canada in Montreal Sunday to pay homage to fallen soldiers, as well as to mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

“The veterans, everybody who died on foreign soil, gave all of their tomorrows for our todays,” said Lasalle Legion Sergeant-at-Arms Andrew Baddeley.

There was a moment of silence, followed by a flyby over downtown by two Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters.

Ceremonial wreaths were placed at the cenotaph by serving and past-serving members, as well as politicians such as Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and federal Tourism Minister Mélanie Joly.

“I’m here as the mayor, but also as a citizen, as a mother, and I want to every year remember this special event,” said Plante.

This year’s ceremony was particularly special for the LGBTQ community.

It was the first time a wreath was placed here in honour of those who hid who they were so they could serve.

“We had people between 1956 and 1992, a lot died, a lot served their country and nobody every talked about them,” said veteran Martine Roy. “So today, we take the time to recognize them and talk about it.”

Montrealers who attended the ceremony said they wanted to personally thank the men and women who have and still continue to serve.

“Because we live freely, we have a huge duty and obligation to honour the people that gave us that gift,” said NDG resident Maureen Godfrey.