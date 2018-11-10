Where to participate in Lower Mainland Remembrance Day ceremonies on Sunday

Ceremonies are scheduled across Canada on Sunday to honour the sacrifices of Canadian veterans.

This year’s events will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

However, communities across the region are also hosting their own events and invite the public to participate.

Here is a list of scheduled Remembrance Day events across the Lower Mainland, with details on how you can participate.

Vancouver

The largest event in the region is being held in the City of Vancouver at the Victory Square cenotaph at West Hastings and Cambie Street.

Veterans, military marching units and bands will be led to Victory Square at 10:10 a.m. for a ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m., followed by a flyover by the Royal Canadian Air Force, a performance by the Bach Youth Choir and a Sarabande, along with the laying of wreaths. A parade follows the main events.

There are smaller ceremonies planned around Vancouver at the following locations:

10:45am – Royal Vancouver Yacht Club

3811 Point Grey Rd (can be viewed from Hastings Mill Park)

– Royal Vancouver Yacht Club 3811 Point Grey Rd (can be viewed from Hastings Mill Park) 10:30am – Memorial South Park Cenotaph

41st Ave and Windsor St

– Memorial South Park Cenotaph 41st Ave and Windsor St 10:40am – Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park

– Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park 10:45am – Grandview Park

1200 block of Commercial Dr

– Grandview Park 1200 block of Commercial Dr 12:30am – Chinatown Memorial

Keefer St at Columbia St

Surrey

There are several Remembrance Day events scheduled across the city of Surrey on Sunday.

At the Surrey Centre Cemetery at 16671 Old McLellan Rd., a family event is scheduled from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Remembrance Day service begins at 10:45 a.m.

The Cloverdale Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is also hosting an event at Veterans Square at 17710 56A Ave.

A procession begins at 10 a.m. with a service at 10:25 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Crescent Branch is hosting a service at 10:30 a.m. at the Crescent Legion at 2643 128 St.

The Whalley Legion at 13525 106th Ave. is hosting an event with a procession at 10:25 a.m. and a service at 10:45 a.m.

The Museum of Surrey at 17710 56A Ave. is hosting a family event from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Girl Guides of Canada is hosting an event at the Newton Seinors Centre Park at 13775 70th Ave. with a procession at 10 a.m. and a service at 10:45 a.m.

And the Port Kells Community Association is holding an event at its community hall at 18918 88th Ave., with a procession at 10 a.m. and a service at 10:30 a.m.

Burnaby

People in North Burnaby can participate in a ceremony led by the Royal Canadian Legion.

A parade begins at 10:40 a.m. from the underground parking lot of the McGill Library at 4595 Albert St., and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the cenotaph in Confederation Park.

The Royal Canadian Legion is also leading a ceremony in South Burnaby.

That event’s parade begins at 10:30 a.m. from Fire Hall #3 at 6511 Marlborough Ave. The ceremony begins at the cenotaph in Bonsor Park at 11 a.m.

Richmond

Richmond is holding its Remembrance Day ceremony at the Richmond Cenotaph on the east side of City Hall.

A parade begins at 10:30 a.m., with official ceremonies starting at 10:40 a.m. with two minutes of silence at 11:00 a.m. followed by the laying of wreaths.

The event can also be streamed online.

Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Remembrance Day event is being led by the Royal Canadian Legion.

The event takes place at Thunderbird Square, on Veterans Way. A parade forms at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Garden and Simons Streets.

People are asked to arrive by 10:45 for the ceremony, with two minutes of silence to be observed at 11 a.m.

Tri Cities

The Royal Canadian Legion is hosting Coquitlam’s Remembrance Day event at Blue Mountain Park at 975 King Albert Ave.

The ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. at Winslow Centre, followed by a parade at 10:30 a.m. to the cenotaph on Veteran’s Way.

Following an 11 a.m. service at the cenotaph, the public is invited to join participants at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 263 at 1025 Ridgeway Ave.

In Port Coquitlam, events begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Wilson Centre at 2150 Wilson Ave. with an indoor service.

Following the service, at 10:30 a.m., a parade will move to the cenotaph at Veterans park at 2580 Shaughnessy St.

A second ceremony will take place at the cenotaph at 11 a.m.

In Port Moody, a non-denominational ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. at Kyle Centre.

At 10:30 a.m. a parade will form up at the centre’s parking lot, and march to the Arts Centre. That is followed by two minutes of silence and the laying of wreaths at the Arts Centre Monument and a 21-gun salute by the Seymour Artillery.

Langley

Langley’s Remembrance Day event takes place at the Douglas Park cenotaph.

The event begins at 10:35 a.m. at the Timms Community Centre at 20399 Douglas Crescent. A parade will proceed to the Douglas Park cenotaph, at the corner of Park Ave. and Douglas Crescent.

The public is invited to walk in the parade, but if doing so is asked to arrive by 10:25 a.m.

Douglas Crescent between 204 and 206 streets and Park Avenue will both be closed.

Delta

Two ceremonies are scheduled for the City of Delta.

In North Delta, a ceremony is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. at North Delta Social Heart Plaza at 11415 84th Ave. The event his hosted by the Kennedy House Seniors Society.

In South Delta, an event is scheduled at Memorial Park at 47th Ave. and Garry St. in Ladner.

The event, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion’s Delta Branch 61, begins with a 10:15 a.m. parade that starts at 2896 Delta St. and ends at Memorial Park with a 10:45 a.m. ceremony.

North Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Remembrance Day ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Victoria Park Cenotaph on the 100-block of East Keith Road and Lonsdale Avenue.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m., and concludes around 11:30 a.m.

After the event, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 118 in North Vancouver will host the public from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

West Vancouver

West Vancouver’s Remembrance Day ceremony takes place at the Memorial Arch in Memorial Park on marine Drive between 19th and 20th Streets.

The event begins with a parade at 10:45 a.m. followed by a service at 10:55 a.m.

New Westminster

New Westminster’s 2018 Remembrance Day events are paying special tribute to the Merchant Marines.

The event takes place at the cenotaph at City Hall at 511 Royal Avenue.

The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with a parade assembly at 10:25 a.m. at Queens Avenue and Sixth Street.

Mission

The District of Mission is holding its Remembrance Day service with events beginning at 10:15 a.m.

A parade begins at 10:15 a.m. at the Ecole des Deux-Rives, and the service itself begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Clarke Theatre.

That is followed by a wreath laying at the cenotaph at 11:30 a.m. and a social gathering at the Royal Canadian Legion at 1 p.m.

White Rock

White Rock’s Remembrance Day ceremony takes place at the White Rock Cenotaph.

A parade will form up at 10 a.m. at the White Rock Elementary School, and march at 10:15 a.m. to the cenotaph. Wreaths will be laid at 11 a.m, to be accompanied by a flyover.

Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows’ Remembrance Day events run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The public is invited to the centoaph in Spirit Square at 12007 Harris Rd. A procession will take place at 10:45 a.m., followed by a flyover form the Fraser Blues Flying Team minutes before 11 a.m.

The event is followed by a reception at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre.

Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge’s Remembrance Day events take place in Memorial Peace Park.

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. with a parade to downtown which ends at the cenotaph. There will be an 11:00 a.m. ceremony, and flags will be lowered at 11:30 a.m.

A number of road closures will be in effect.

Bowen Island

Bowen Island is holding a Remembrance Day event at 10:50 a.m. at the cenotaph at Snug Cove.

It is followed by a community potluck at the Legion at 1267 Scarborough Rd.

Lions Bay

The Village of Lions Bay is holding its Remembrance Day event at Broughton Hall from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.