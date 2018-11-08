How Global News is marking Remembrance Day 2018

How do you pay tribute to Canadians who have made the ultimate sacrifice?

The moment of silence is a time-honoured way of paying tribute to the dead, with origins dating back to the mid-1600s when Quakers started gathering silently for communal worship.

The Canadian Legion calls it “the most sacrosanct and central element in Remembrance.”

Global News will once again pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. local time out of respect for the generations of men and women who have proudly served and continue to serve Canada. As a modern-day way to mark the solemn occasion, this pause includes our social media platforms, which will also go silent at both 11 a.m. local time and at 11 a.m. ET in solidarity with ceremonies taking place in Ottawa.

On Remembrance Day, there are several ways to participate, including attending an event in person. Global News is also offering multi-platform coverage.

On television:

Global National anchor Dawna Friesen hosts Canada Remembers, a live, commercial-free, network news special, airing on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET/CT. Friesen will be joined in Ottawa by special guest Dean Oliver, military historian and director of research at the Canadian Museum of History, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. On Sunday evening, Friesen will anchor Global National (5:30 p.m. PT/MT/CT and 6.30 ET/AT) from Ottawa, with Chief Political Correspondent David Akin and Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson live from the National War Memorial, while correspondent Mike Armstrong reports from Belgium.

Online:

On globalnews.ca, coverage of the Ottawa ceremony and the Canada Remembers Global News special will be live-streamed starting at 10 a.m. ET. You can also watch live via Facebook and YouTube.

On radio:

On Sunday, tune in for a 30-minute presentation that includes stories woven together from No Stone Left Alone events across Canada, and feature students sharing their reflections of fallen soldiers’ stories.

Watch: 2018 No Stone Left Alone ceremony in Edmonton

The special will air across the Global News Radio network with audio commentary by national host Charles Adler, airing on 980 CKNW in Vancouver, 770 CHQR in Calgary, 630 CHED in Edmonton, 680 CJOB in Winnipeg, 640 Toronto, 980 CFPL in London, and 900 CHML in Hamilton. You’ll also be able to watch it on Global TV stations across Canada at 10 a.m. PT/MT/CT/ET, and at 12:30 p.m. AT.