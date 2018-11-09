Remembrance Day
November 9, 2018 6:00 am

Remembrance Day services to be held throughout Winnipeg Sunday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Poppies are placed on a cenotaph during a Remembrance Day service in Winnipeg.

Global News File
A wide range of services and ceremonies will be held throughout Winnipeg on Sunday in recognition of Remembrance Day.

This year, Nov. 11 has a special significance, marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

READ MORE: Manitoba Archives to commemorate 100th anniversary of First World War

Numerous branches of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold public Remembrance Day events, including:

  • Transcona Legion
  • Henderson Highway Legion
  • Elmwood Legion
  • Prince Edward Legion
  • St. James Legion
  • Charleswood Legion
  • Winnipeg South Osborne Legion
  • West Kildonan Legion
  • Fort Garry Legion
  • Norwood St. Boniface Legion
  • Ukrainian Legion

Services generally begin at 10:30 a.m.

Public services will also be held at the RBC Convention Centre at 375 York Ave. (beginning at 10:15 a.m.), and at Vimy Ridge Park at 10:30 a.m.

The Valour Road Memorial, Minto Armouries, McGregor Armouries and HMCS Chippawa will all be hosting Remembrance Day events as well.

Have we missed a service? Please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca to be added to the list.

WATCH: Winnipeg pauses to remember fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day

