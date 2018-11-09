Remembrance Day services to be held throughout Winnipeg Sunday

A wide range of services and ceremonies will be held throughout Winnipeg on Sunday in recognition of Remembrance Day.

This year, Nov. 11 has a special significance, marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

Numerous branches of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold public Remembrance Day events, including:

Transcona Legion

Henderson Highway Legion

Elmwood Legion

Prince Edward Legion

St. James Legion

Charleswood Legion

Winnipeg South Osborne Legion

West Kildonan Legion

Fort Garry Legion

Norwood St. Boniface Legion

Ukrainian Legion

Services generally begin at 10:30 a.m.

Public services will also be held at the RBC Convention Centre at 375 York Ave. (beginning at 10:15 a.m.), and at Vimy Ridge Park at 10:30 a.m.

The Valour Road Memorial, Minto Armouries, McGregor Armouries and HMCS Chippawa will all be hosting Remembrance Day events as well.

Have we missed a service? Please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca to be added to the list.

