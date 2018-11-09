Remembrance Day services to be held throughout Winnipeg Sunday
A wide range of services and ceremonies will be held throughout Winnipeg on Sunday in recognition of Remembrance Day.
This year, Nov. 11 has a special significance, marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.
READ MORE: Manitoba Archives to commemorate 100th anniversary of First World War
Numerous branches of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold public Remembrance Day events, including:
- Transcona Legion
- Henderson Highway Legion
- Elmwood Legion
- Prince Edward Legion
- St. James Legion
- Charleswood Legion
- Winnipeg South Osborne Legion
- West Kildonan Legion
- Fort Garry Legion
- Norwood St. Boniface Legion
- Ukrainian Legion
Services generally begin at 10:30 a.m.
Public services will also be held at the RBC Convention Centre at 375 York Ave. (beginning at 10:15 a.m.), and at Vimy Ridge Park at 10:30 a.m.
The Valour Road Memorial, Minto Armouries, McGregor Armouries and HMCS Chippawa will all be hosting Remembrance Day events as well.
Have we missed a service? Please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca to be added to the list.
WATCH: Winnipeg pauses to remember fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.