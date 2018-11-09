Remembrance Day 2018 in Calgary
We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Remembrance Day 2018 in Calgary.
Remembrance Day ceremonies
Here’s a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies, courtesy of the City of Calgary:
- Central Memorial Park (1221 2 St. S.W.)
The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and includes a parade with the Calgary Highlanders.
- Battalion Park (3001 Signal Hill Dr. S.W. — west of Sarcee)
Service begins at 10 a.m. Hosted by the Kings Own Calgary Regiment.
- Calgary International Airport (2000 Airport Rd. N.E. — arrivals level by door 17)
The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. with the formation of the Calgary International Pipe Band and Honour Guard.
- Canadian Pacific Ogden Memorial (7550 Ogden Dale Rd. S.E.)
Service is at CP’s Memorial Square, which was built in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. The service begins at 10:40 a.m. in the top parking lot by 69 Ave. S.E. and Ogden Dale Rd. S.E. entrance.
- Field of Crosses (Memorial Drive, between 3 St. and Centre St.)
Remembrance Day ceremony at the flagpole, service begins at 10:30 a.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend any of the ceremonies or to visit the site at any time to walk among the crosses. Public parking is available at the west end of the park.
- Fort Calgary (750 9 Ave. S.E.)
This service is facilitated by the RCMP Veterans’ Association of Calgary. This commemorative ceremony features bagpipes, readings and choral singers. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. followed by an artisan’s fair.
- Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14 Ave. N.W.)
Tickets are free and issued at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans and seniors will be given priority. Weather permitting there will be a march past outside on the west side of the building immediately after the conclusion of the auditorium ceremonies. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.
- Kerby Centre (1133 7 Ave. S.W.)
Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Ceremony and wreath laying start at 10:50 a.m.
- Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.)
Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free and those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Veterans’ Food Bank. The museum will be open after the service.
- Poppy Plaza (Memorial Drive at 10th St. N.W.)
This park commemorates those who have served to protect freedom and security and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Union and Burnsland Cemetery – No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Ceremony – (27 Ave. and Spiller Rd. S.E.)
The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. and is presented by 214 Hawkwood/Citadel Scouts Canada troop and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
- Burnsland Cemetery Walking Tour (27 Ave. and Spiller Rd. S.E.)
Join us this Remembrance Day as we explore the history and stories behind some of the non-Canadian units whose members are buried in the Burnsland Field of Honour from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Hangar Flight Museum (4629 McCall Way N.E.)
2018 marks the 78th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid and the 60th anniversary of the North American Air Defence system (NORAD) and the hangar will host their annual Remembrance Day ceremony. Plan to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. The museum will be open with admission until 4 p.m. by donation for the remainder of the day.
- Kensington Legion (1918 Kensington Rd. N.W.)
The Royal Canadian Legion North Calgary Branch No. 264 is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 10:40 a.m.
Transit, construction and parking
Calgary Transit
The city said transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Nov. 11. For more information visit calgarytransit.com. Veterans will also be able to ride for free that day, the city said. “Veterans wearing uniforms or bearing veteran identification cards are eligible,” the city said.
Road closures and detours
The city there will be short-term road closures along Memorial Drive and the downtown core on Sunday.
Construction notes
Crowchild Trail upgrades are continuing this weekend and will include a ramp closure, the city said. “The 10 Ave. ramp from southbound Crowchild will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Flaggers will be on site to help direct access to the businesses along 10 Ave. S.W. Motorists should use Bow Trail for alternate access,” the city said.
Centre Street Bridge flood barrier
“Work continues on electrical lights on the upper deck until Dec. 9. and the southbound lane will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 through to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and again from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday,” the city said.
Parking
The Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) noted that “on-street parking is free on Nov. 11 and holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority surface lots and parkades. Holiday rates are listed on the parking locations map or at calgaryparking.com.”
Veterans will also be able to park for free on Remembrance Day, the CPA said.
“Vehicles displaying a valid Alberta registered veterans’ license plate on Remembrance Day (with the exception of the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark and Heritage Park). CPA also has a Veterans’ Parking Program. Visit the website or call 403-537-7000 for more information,” the CPA said.
What’s closed
The city said that the following municipal facilities will be closed on Sunday:
- Pools: Acadia Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Beltline Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Foothills Aquatic Centre, Glenmore Aquatic Centre, Inglewood Aquatic Centre and Shouldice Aquatic Centre.
- Arenas: Father David Bauer and Norma Bush Arenas Max Bell Centre
- Art centres: North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres
- Athletic parks: All Athletic Parks (closed for the season except for advanced bookings on Shouldice artificial fields)
- All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including city hall.
