We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Remembrance Day 2018 in Calgary.

Remembrance Day ceremonies

Here’s a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies, courtesy of the City of Calgary:

Transit, construction and parking

Calgary Transit

The city said transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Nov. 11. For more information visit calgarytransit.com. Veterans will also be able to ride for free that day, the city said. “Veterans wearing uniforms or bearing veteran identification cards are eligible,” the city said.

Road closures and detours

The city there will be short-term road closures along Memorial Drive and the downtown core on Sunday.

Construction notes

Crowchild Trail upgrades are continuing this weekend and will include a ramp closure, the city said. “The 10 Ave. ramp from southbound Crowchild will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Flaggers will be on site to help direct access to the businesses along 10 Ave. S.W. Motorists should use Bow Trail for alternate access,” the city said.

Centre Street Bridge flood barrier

“Work continues on electrical lights on the upper deck until Dec. 9. and the southbound lane will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 through to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and again from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday,” the city said.

Parking

The Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) noted that “on-street parking is free on Nov. 11 and holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority surface lots and parkades. Holiday rates are listed on the parking locations map or at calgaryparking.com.”

Veterans will also be able to park for free on Remembrance Day, the CPA said.

“Vehicles displaying a valid Alberta registered veterans’ license plate on Remembrance Day (with the exception of the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark and Heritage Park). CPA also has a Veterans’ Parking Program. Visit the website or call 403-537-7000 for more information,” the CPA said.

What’s closed

The city said that the following municipal facilities will be closed on Sunday:

Pools : Acadia Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Beltline Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Foothills Aquatic Centre, Glenmore Aquatic Centre, Inglewood Aquatic Centre and Shouldice Aquatic Centre.

: Acadia Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Beltline Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Foothills Aquatic Centre, Glenmore Aquatic Centre, Inglewood Aquatic Centre and Shouldice Aquatic Centre. Arenas : Father David Bauer and Norma Bush Arenas Max Bell Centre

: Father David Bauer and Norma Bush Arenas Max Bell Centre Art centres: North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres

North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres Athletic parks : All Athletic Parks (closed for the season except for advanced bookings on Shouldice artificial fields)

: All Athletic Parks (closed for the season except for advanced bookings on Shouldice artificial fields) All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including city hall.

