No Stone Left Alone expanding in Canada this Remembrance Day

A poignant tradition that started in Edmonton in 2011 is spreading to even more Canadian cities this year. No Stone Left Alone plans to hold remembrance ceremonies in more than 55 communities, getting closer to its goal to have a student place a poppy on the headstone of every Canadian who has served in the country’s armed forces.

“You want to make sure that people remember that what happened, happened,” said Guerman Valchkou, a Grade 9 student at from Edmonton’s Riverbend Junior High School, who participated in the 2017 ceremony.

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation held remembrance ceremonies in 101 cemeteries from coast to coast in 2017, involving more than 8,000 students placing poppies on the headstones of more than 49,000 armed forces members.

READ MORE: No Stone Left Alone honours fallen Canadian military

Maureen Bianchini-Purvis, whose parents served for Canada in the Second World War, started the No Stone Left Alone movement seven years ago. Since then, the tradition has expanded beyond anything those behind the first ceremony thought possible.

“Each and every year brings something more beautiful, a little bit bigger, a little bit wider spread,” Bianchini-Purvis told Global News in 2017. “So, I love all that.

“It’s emotional every year.”

“We are honoured to be working with the No Stone Left Alone initiative,” said Kenton Boston, VP of News with Global News. “It is more important than ever, as you look at our world and our local communities, to pause, take note and honour those who sacrificed so much for each and every one of us.”

On Monday, Nov. 5, Global News will air coverage of local ceremonies in evening newscasts, with live streams of the Edmonton event available online at Globalnews.ca, and on each station’s Facebook page. Live streams will be available from:

Global BC at 9:30 a.m. PT

Global Edmonton and Global Calgary at 10:30 a.m. MT

Global Regina and Global Saskatoon at 10:30 a.m. CST

Global Winnipeg at 11:30 a.m. CDT

Global News in Ontario and Global Montreal at 12:30 p.m. ET

Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick at 1:30 a.m. AT

Then, on Sunday, Nov. 11, Global News will air a Remembrance Day news special, titled “No Stone Left Alone,” at 10 a.m. locally (and 10:30 a.m. in Halifax and New Brunswick). The 30-minute presentation will include segments from No Stone Left Alone events across the country, and feature students sharing their reflections on fallen soldiers they learned about, gaining new appreciation for military sacrifice.

The special will also air on Nov. 11 across the Global News Radio network with audio commentary by national host Charles Adler.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s No Stone Left Alone to honour fallen soldiers in Krakow, Poland

Also on Nov. 11, there will be coverage of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Global National and fellow Corus Entertainment specialty channel HISTORY, which dedicates its schedule to a “Day of Remembrance” with the two-part special premiere of “100 Days to Victory,” a gripping account of the last 100 days of the First World War at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT.

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.