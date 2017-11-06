No Stone Left Alone remembrance ceremony honours Canada’s fallen military members

A poignant tradition that started in Edmonton in 2011 will take place in even more Canadian cities this year. No Stone Left Alone will hold remembrance ceremonies in 50 cities in its goal to place a poppy on the headstone of every Canadian who has served in the country’s armed forces.

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation held remembrance ceremonies in 25 cities in 2016. The ceremonies took place in 111 cemeteries from coast to coast, including more than 7,000 students placing poppies on the headstones of more than 44,000 armed forces members.

Maureen Bianchini-Purvis, whose parents served for Canada in the Second World War, started the No Stone Left Alone movement in 2011. Since then, the tradition has expanded beyond anything those behind the ceremony thought possible.

For the first time this year, the tradition went overseas to Poland. A ceremony in Krakow in September paid tribute to the allied soldiers who did not return home to Canada and are buried in the Krakow Rakowicki Cemetery.

This year’s ceremony from Edmonton’s Beechmount Cemetery, where the tradition began, will take place on Monday, Nov. 6. The ceremony will be livestreamed from coast to coast on Globalnews.ca starting at 10:30 a.m. MT.

