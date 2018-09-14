Polish students hold 2nd No Stone Left Alone ceremony for Canadian WWII soldiers

On Friday morning, school children in Kraków, Poland, honoured several Canadian Second World War soldiers buried in a local cemetery during their second annual No Stone Left Alone ceremony.

The annual remembrance ceremony honours Canada’s fallen heroes. The No Stone Left Alone initiative aims to place a poppy on the grave of every Canadian who has served in the country’s Armed Forces.

It began with one family in Edmonton’s Beechmount cemetery in 2011. About 4,000 poppies were placed on headstones in the first year.

The movement has since spread to more than 100 locations across Canada, and now to Europe.

Last year, the effort to make sure no Canadian soldier is forgotten made its way to Poland, where 15 Canadian soldiers who did not return home are buried in the Krakow Rakowicki Cemetery.

Randall Purvis, chair of the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation, estimated there are between 2,600 and 2,800 Canadian soldiers buried in allied graves in five different locations in Poland.

The joint invasion of Poland led by Germany in 1939 marked the beginning of the Second World War, which lasted six years. Millions of people in the country died at the hands of Nazis, who built several concentration and death camps in the eastern European nation.

A local school – Szkoła Podstawowa Nr. 58 in Krakow – has committed to holding a No Stone Left Alone ceremony every year.

During Friday’s ceremony that alternated between English and Polish, students placed traditional Canadian military remembrance poppies on the headstones of Canadian and allied soldiers.

The students also sang O Canada, read the war poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae, and laid a wreath at a memorial.

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation (NSLA) says the Kraków commemorative event is significant because of the long-standing relationship between Poland and Canada.

“It continues our worldwide initiative to ensure that no Canadian soldier’s headstone is left alone,” the organization said.

For more information on No Stone Left Alone, or to donate to the cause, head to the organization’s website.